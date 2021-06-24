Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Animals

American Ringtail

By catedit
catster.com
 19 days ago

American Ringtails are large- to medium-sized cats that carry their tails curled over their backs. They have a graceful, alert and athletic appearance. The breed comes in both short and medium-haired varieties, and can be found almost all colors and patterns. Traits. Curled tail carried over the back. Athletic and...

www.catster.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
California State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Solomon
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Feral Cats#Cat#Friendly#Domestic Shorthairs#Tica
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Animals
News Break
Cats
News Break
Pets
Related
Petspetplace.com

Do Cats Recognize Their Names?

Whether the perfect cat name struck you like a sudden bolt of inspiration or the moniker arrived after careful deliberation, you’ve probably got one big question on your mind: “Does my cat recognize their name?”. Veterinary psychology expert Dr. Atsuko Saito has heard this question countless times throughout her career....
Sandpoint, IDSandpoint Reader

Reimagining the ‘American Dream’

The American dream is planted into our minds at a young age, with the idea of growing up, making a living and owning a home being a symbol of truly making it in this world. This concept originated in 1933 in James Truslow Adams’ Epic of America, in which he wrote, ”It is not a dream of motor cars and high wages merely, but a dream of social order in which each man and each woman shall be able to attain to the fullest stature of which they are innately capable.”
PetsAugusta Free Press

Here are the recent trends for keeping your cat healthy

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. If you’re the proud parent of a cat, you know how quickly those little critters make their way into your heart. Cat-lovers and those who love cat-lovers know just how important these sweet furry pals can become. When you have that fluffy...
TV & VideosPosted by
The US Sun

Was Danielle Colby fired from American Pickers?

DANIELLE Colby holds the fort at Mike Wolfe's base of operations, Antique Archaeology, in Nashville and Iowa. American Pickers has been on the air since 2010. American Pickers follows Wolfe and Frank Fritz as they "scour the country for hidden gems in junkyards, basements, garages and barns," according to the show's website.
Texas StatePosted by
KAJA KJ 97

Texas Fisherman Catches Rare 1,0004-Pound Shark

A Texas fisherman reeled in a monster of a shark that was nearly bigger than than his boat. Avery Fuller and his three brothers took part in a fishing tournament off the coast of Galveston on July 1. They were out there with one goal: catch a 1,000 pound shark like their dad did more than 30 years ago.
Politics247wallst.com

American Towns Founded Before the American Revolution

The United States was founded about 245 years ago, but some American towns have been around for more than three centuries, and some longer still. 24/7 Tempo selected more than 100 towns that were founded before the American Revolution. We chose the towns by reviewing town and state websites, reference sources such as britannica.com, and sources such as thecompletepilgrim.com that provided information about America’s best preserved colonial towns. To be considered, towns needed to have originated in settlements that were founded, chartered, established, or incorporated before 1776. Virtually all of these towns, or the areas where they were established, had been Native American lands before European settlers arrived.
New York City, NYPosted by
Amomama

Daily Joke: Woman Calls to Book a Flight from Chicago

Today's #jokeoftheday is about a woman who needed to make a trip from Chicago. After she called the traveling agency, the staff in charge of her call was left confused. A woman needed to book a flight, so she called the customer service of a traveling agency. When the attendant responded to the call, she made it known that she wanted to go from Chicago to Hippopotamus, New York.
Theater & Dancenorthernexpress.com

Young Americans Dinner Theatre

Dinner theatre shows will be held Tues. through Sat. at 6:30pm. Matinee shows will be held Sat. & Sun. at 2pm. Runs June 25 - Aug. 28. See web site for tickets.
Petspawtracks.com

Cutting your dog’s nails can be easy — here’s how

Learning how to cut dog nails might look easy, but actually trying it is another story. Not only do you have to know what you’re doing, but your dog needs to be calm, cool, and collected, too… which is easier said than done. With some tips and the right tools,...
Animalsrealtree.com

The 2021 Northeast Deer Hunting Forecast

Deer season is knocking on the door, and it’s time to answer questions people have about the Northeast. Hunters will be pleased to know that things are shaping up quite nicely for the region. Thanks to several consecutive mild winters, solid mast crops, improved management decisions by states, and more, things are on the upswing. Where CWD is present, states are doing a fair job of slowing the spread. The buck age structure is improving. And, for the most part, deer densities are being held in check. Overall, deer herds are doing well.
New Orleans, LAWDSU

Register for the 'American Song Contest'

NEW ORLEANS — A U.S. adaption of Eurovision Song Contest is coming to America!. 'American Song Contest' will debut sometime in the early part of 2022. Details on the show are still being worked out, including the prizes involved. The website for the show says American Song Contest is looking...
Societyppioneer.com

Celebrating the most American of freedoms

The 56 men who signed the Declaration of Independence knew what they were getting into. As we celebrate the 4th of July 245 years later with flags and fireworks, it’s easy to forget that these patriots risked death to give a new nation life. If you’ve never read the Declaration of Independence in its entirety, this is a good time […]
Visual Arttraverseticker.com

Tom Parish: An American in Venice

June 6 - Aug. 15. Open Weds. - Sun., 11am-4pm. Tom Parish (American, 1933 - 2018) committed his life to painting the essence of Venice. Inspired by shimmering canals & architectural beauty of Italy's Serenissima ​(the old serene one), his stylized realist paintings are constructed from blocks of sturdy modernist color.
PetsTyler Morning Telegraph

Paw Portraits

Milky Way is still with us! He was brought into our care when he was only 3 weeks old and was bottle raised by a foster family. He has grown so much and is living his best life in his foster home. He is extremely playful and likes to explore and adventure. He has already been neutered, microchipped, and is current on vaccines. Milky Way is strictly an indoor cat and cannot be declawed.

Comments / 0

Community Policy