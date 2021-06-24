American Ringtail

The United States was founded about 245 years ago, but some American towns have been around for more than three centuries, and some longer still. 24/7 Tempo selected more than 100 towns that were founded before the American Revolution. We chose the towns by reviewing town and state websites, reference sources such as britannica.com, and sources such as thecompletepilgrim.com that provided information about America’s best preserved colonial towns. To be considered, towns needed to have originated in settlements that were founded, chartered, established, or incorporated before 1776. Virtually all of these towns, or the areas where they were established, had been Native American lands before European settlers arrived.