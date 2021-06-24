New York City to Become the ‘Center of Bitcoins,’ Promised Mayoral Front Runner

If you don’t remember Election Day of 2019 in New York City, you’re not alone. In that low-turnout year, thanks to a push by Common Cause to get the measure on the ballot, Gotham voters agreed by a three-to-one margin to amend the City Charter to implement ranked-choice voting (RCV) starting with the next mayoral race, in 2021. We were told that the adjustment would decrease negative campaigning and produce winners who had proved successful at building coalitions. Also it would streamline the voting process and save money by obviating the need for a runoff vote, previously triggered when no candidate in a party primary received 40 percent of the vote. Voting a second time with the exact same slate would be so tedious that an ultra-low turnout for the runoff would be expected. Who knows what kind of candidate might prevail in such a scenario? New York is weird enough without having to worry about such eventualities.