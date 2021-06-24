Cancel
New York City to Become the ‘Center of Bitcoins,’ Promised Mayoral Front Runner

Cover picture for the articleThe favorite to become the new mayor of New York City promised to make it a different place to live, including becoming the “center of bitcoins.”. The number of US city mayors, whether current or running, supporting bitcoin continues to grow. After Miami’s Francis Suarez, the favorite to win the race in New York City, Eric Adams, promised to make NYC different in a year, including becoming the “center of bitcoins.”

