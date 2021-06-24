Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari Launch Frontiersman at Image Comics

There are three copies of The Incredible Hulk #181, recognised as the first full appearance of Wolverine in comic books, at Heritage Auctions' current Sunday And Monday Comics Auction. And all going under the hammer tomorrow. The first with a CGC grade of 9.6 is the one that might make records. But the second with a grade of 9.0 was owned by rock star Glenn Danzig. The third at 7.0 is for the five-figure cheapskates amongst you. Glenn Danzig has had a long history of an interest in comic books, especially working with the likes of Simon Bisley and Grant Morrison on his own Verotik comic book publishing line. And now his own comic book collection is hitting the market, showing he's just as much of a collector as the rest of us. Most of the other items owned by Danzig hitting auctions were related to Frank Frazetta's original work. It turns out he loves his first appearance of Wolverine too. But not enough not to sell it.