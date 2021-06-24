Patrick Kindlon, Marco Ferrari Launch Frontiersman at Image Comics
Eponymous comic book news website ComicBook.com was at the nexus of two extremely vital stories relevant to all comic book readers on Thursday. First, that Patrick Kindlon and Marco Ferrari will launch a new superhero comic at Image called Frontiersman, and second, that Wendy's is trying out a new "Spicy Black Bean Burger" in several test markets. It's impossible to say which of these stories is more important to the comics medium, but since ComicBook has already done a Pulitzer-worthy job reporting on the latter, we'll focus on the former here.bleedingcool.com