Rooftop Fireworks And A New NoMoo Burger – Here’s What’s Popping Up
NoMoo New American Burgers – the mission-driven, plant-based gourmet burger joint is launching their BBQ ‘Facon’ Burger on Thursday, July 1. The new burger will be available for $1 on Thursday. Housed in the original Johnny Rockets Diner location on Melrose, NoMoo features plant-based burgers, chick’n sandwiches, fresh-baked vegan brioche buns, a variety of non-dairy milkshakes and locally sourced lettuce and produce. In addition to ethical food sourcing, NoMoo donates 10% of all profits to LA-based non-profits like Mercy for Animals). The BBQ Facon Burger is made with freshly baked brioche, house-made ‘bacon’, secret barbeque sauce, fried onion strings, an Impossible patty and vegan American ‘cheese’.www.laweekly.com
