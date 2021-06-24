Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Winklevoss-Led Exchange Launches Gemini Green to Help Decarbonize Bitcoin

By Editorials
cryptopotato.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe cryptocurrency trading venue run by the Winklevoss twins – Gemini – intends to offset its own carbon emissions. The US cryptocurrency exchange – Gemini – announced a long-term initiative called Gemini Green, aiming to add environmentally conscious practices into its business. The trading venue partnered up with Climate Vault and plans to purchase 350,000 metric tons of carbon – a move striving to decarbonize bitcoin.

cryptopotato.com

Comments / 0

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Elon Musk
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carbon Offset#Climate Vault#The Bitcoin Network#Ftx#Btc#Usdt
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Advocacy
News Break
Bitcoin
News Break
Economy
News Break
Society
News Break
Crypto
News Break
Environment
Related
Businesscryptopotato.com

Nexo Wraps Up Strategic Investment in Yield Inc, Signals Vocal Support for DeFi Ecosystem

[PRESS RELEASE – London, United Kingdom, 12th July 2021]. Nexo, the leading regulated institution for digital assets, has completed a strategic investment in Yield Inc, a company leading efforts to build the Yield Protocol – an Ethereum protocol that enables fixed-rate borrowing and lending by fostering the nascent DeFi bond market – as part of the company’s $10-million Series A funding round. Nexo aims to not only provide necessary funding but also to help Yield’s efforts to build DeFi native versions of traditional finance products.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Price Tops $34K on Another Minimal Weekend Volume (Market Watch)

Despite the low trading volumes, bitcoin has reclaimed $34,000. This comes amid reports indicating that miners have started accumulating again. The trading volumes remained low during the weekend once again, but bitcoin jumped by more than $1,000 in a day to a high of around $34,700. The alternative coins have also bounced off and reclaimed some ground, with BNB exceeding $330 and XRP spiking by 5%.
Currencieswashingtonnewsday.com

Is Bitcoin a viable alternative to the US Dollar as a medium of exchange?

Is Bitcoin a viable alternative to the US Dollar as a medium of exchange?. Bitcoin has continuing to garner a significant amount of clout in the global financial industry. The use of bitcoin as a medium of commerce has exploded in recent months, and a growing number of conventional businesses have included it in their financial reserves. Many people are now asking if bitcoin will be able to replace the dollar as the world’s currency. However, the dollar is a more powerful medium of exchange in many ways than bitcoin.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund Becomes an SEC-Reporting Product

The Grayscale Digital Large Cap Fund has become the asset manager’s third product reporting to the US Securities and Exchange Commission. After the Bitcoin and Ethereum Trusts, Grayscale’s Digital Large Cap Fund has also filed and been approved to become an SEC-reporting product. Additionally, the largest digital asset manager has filed three more Registration Statements with the Commission.
AstronomyAugusta Free Press

Bitcoin is literally going to the moon

News, press releases, letters to the editor: augustafreepress2@gmail.com. In November 2021, Bitcoin will literally go to the moon. Through a collaboration between Astrobotic and BitMEX, a physical Bitcoin actually ends up on the moon. You may now be thinking, how come Bitcoin is only available in digital form? That is right! It is a physical currency where 1 Bitcoin is stored. As long as no one picks up the coin, this one physical Bitcoin will remain inaccessible to everyone. If it is picked up, the Bitcoin price will likely be extremely high. Of course, there is no real physical Bitcoin, as it exclusively exists in a digital form. However, this BTC has been turned into a physical coin.
Ohio Statecryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Mining Corporation Strikes Deal To Use Nuclear Energy To Operate in Ohio

Energy Harbor Corp signed a 5-year agreement with Standard Power to launch an enviromentally friendly Bitcoin mining operation in Ohio. China’s crackdown on cryptocurrency mining has wreaked havoc on the Bitcoin mining industry, but some are looking to turn the crisis into business opportunities by offering profitable and sustainable alternatives in more cryptocurrency-friendly locations.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Glassnode: Bitcoin Back in Accumulation Mode But Big Move Ahead

Bitcoin markets have remained sideways for almost two months now, which if history rhymes is a precursor to a large move ahead. On-chain analytics provider, Glassnode, has detailed the current state of the Bitcoin network, which appears to be fundamentally strong, despite the lethargic price action. Labeling it an “impressively...
Retailcryptopotato.com

Leading Smart Product Retailer Wellbots Now Accepting Bitcoin Payments

Smart product online store Wellbots has started accepting bitcoin, ether, and four other cryptocurrencies as a means of payment. Wellbots, a U.S.-based smart product online retailer, has announced that its customers can now make payments for goods at checkout using six cryptocurrencies. Wellbots Now Accepts BTC. Announcing the development in...
Stockscryptopotato.com

Ethereum Fights to Hold $2,000 as Bitcoin Slides to $33K (Market Watch)

The bears took over the cryptocurrency market as bitcoin dropped below $33,000, while ether dumped beneath $2,000 for the first time in over two weeks. After failing to reach $35,000, bitcoin has headed south and lost around $2,000 of value in a day. Most alternative coins have mimicked their leaders’ performance with serious declines, including ETH, which even dipped below $2,000 for the first time since late June.
New York City, NYCoinDesk

The Lightning Network Is Going to Change How You Think About Bitcoin

The vote wasn’t close. In early June, 62 of the 84 members of El Salvador’s Legislative Assembly – a whopping 74% – voted to make bitcoin official legal tender. “History!” tweeted Nayib Bukele, the bitcoin-happy president of El Salvador. He’s not wrong. The nation’s stunning embrace of crypto, regardless of what happens next, is arguably the most influential event in bitcoin’s history.
MarketsCoinTelegraph

TBCC launches new exchange based on Binance Cloud

Blockchain company TBCC announced the launch of its innovative crypto trading platform called TBCC Exchange. TBCC Exchange is built on Binance Cloud technology and provides a unique trading platform for crypto users globally. Crypto users can leverage one of the largest liquidity pools in the world and trade multiple market...
Marketsinvesting.com

Gemini Aims To Overtake Binance As Top Crypto Exchange

Gemini Aims To Overtake Binance As Top Crypto Exchange. Gemini co-founder Cameron Winklevoss says his exchange could overtake Binance. Cameron Winklevoss claims Gemini will leverage its high compliance to win. However, Binance continues to dominate the market despite regulatory problems. Top ranking crypto exchange, Binance, could lose its throne due...
Marketscryptopolitan.com

Gemini exchange plans to overrun Binance through regulatory compliance

Multiple exchange firms plan to overrun Binance through regulatory compliance. Binance under fire from many regulators after FCA called it illegal in UK. Top American crypto trading platform Gemini Exchange has revealed plans to take over Binance as number one crypto exchange through regulatory compliance. This is in the wake...
Marketscryptopotato.com

ChainSwap Exploited: Projects Using The Bridge Protocol Crashed 99%

Following a second exploit in 9 days, over 14 tokens listed on the ChainSwap bridge have plunged 99%. The company insists: funds from individual wallets are safe. ChainSwap, a cross-chain asset bridge and application smart chain, has become the latest victim of the increasingly worrying exploits happening in the DeFi ecosystem that has caused the sector to lose hundreds of millions of dollars since the start of the year.
Marketscryptopotato.com

HIVE Blockchain Buys 3,019 Mining Machines to Increase its Bitcoin Hash Rate by 46%

With the new purchase of 3,019 mining computational devices, HIVE plans to increase its daily revenue by $80,000. Hive Blockchain Technologies Ltd, the cryptocurrency mining firm that went public in 2017, has purchased more than 3,000 mining devices. The machines, MicroBT WhatsMiner M30S, should increase the firm’s overall Bitcoin hash rate by nearly 50%.
Marketscryptopotato.com

Bitcoin Touched $34K as Minimal Volume Continues: EOS Spikes 14% (Weekend Watch)

Despite the low trading volume, bitcoin initiated a leg up that resulted in recovering a few thousand dollars and even touching $34,000. Bitcoin has bounced off from the recent lows and added about $2,000 at one point, but the trading volume still remains relatively low. The alternative coins are untypically stable since yesterday. However, there’re a few exceptions, including an impressive surge by EOS following a significant announcement from Bullish.

Comments / 0

Community Policy