Winklevoss-Led Exchange Launches Gemini Green to Help Decarbonize Bitcoin
The cryptocurrency trading venue run by the Winklevoss twins – Gemini – intends to offset its own carbon emissions. The US cryptocurrency exchange – Gemini – announced a long-term initiative called Gemini Green, aiming to add environmentally conscious practices into its business. The trading venue partnered up with Climate Vault and plans to purchase 350,000 metric tons of carbon – a move striving to decarbonize bitcoin.cryptopotato.com
