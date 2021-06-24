Cancel
Dexter: Now We Need to See What's On the Other Side of That Door

By Ray Flook
bleedingcool.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs production rolls along on showrunner/writer Clyde Phillips and Michael C. Hall's Showtime return to Dexter, we're back to check in with writer Scott Reynolds to see how things are going with Dexter Morgan's "Jim Lindsay." Previously, we learned that "Jim's" a Fred's Fish & Game sales associate who's beloved by his "home town" (even if knives do still get the blood pumping). Since that time, viewers have been treated to an ominous teaser showing Dexter (we're assuming) tossing an old picture of himself with his son Harrison onto a fireplace fire (we told you it was ominous)- leaving us wondering if that takes place before "Jim Lindsay" or a necessary sacrifice when someone starts getting a little too close to the truth. Now, Reynolds is sharing a look at director & EP Marcos Siega and Steadicam Operator Tom Schnaidt in the middle of filming- along with a ten-ton killer tease line: "Can't wait for you all to see what's on the other side of the door…".

