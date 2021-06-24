Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Economy

Ombud Recognized as a High Performer by G2 for RFP and Proposal Platforms

By PRWeb
MySanAntonio
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleOmbud Earns High Performer Status in Enterprise Category and Secures 7 Awards. Ombud, the leading sales content collaboration platform built for the entire revenue team, today announces Ombud Rx earned seven badges on the G2 Summer 2021 Report in the Requests for Proposal (RFP) and Proposal category. A trusted industry source, G2's quarterly RFP Grid® ranks products based on customer satisfaction and market presence and places companies into four categories on the Grid, with the High Performer quadrant only granted to those with exceptional customer satisfaction. Ombud also earned Easiest to Do Business With and Best Support badges.

www.mysanantonio.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Rfp#Customer Success#Linkedin#Customer Satisfaction#Proposal Platforms#Ombud Rx#G2#Rfp Grid#Rfx#Ombud Customers#Logmein#Adobe#Linkedin
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Microsoft
News Break
Economy
News Break
Twitter
Related
Softwareaithority.com

HCSS Launches Management Consulting Team To Solve Complex Utility Industry Business Problems

Integrated Software, Data Management & Business Solutions to Maximize ROI. HCSS, a leading provider of innovative solutions that help heavy civil businesses streamline their operations, announces a new Management Consulting team focused on helping utilities and utility contractors improve and manage their operations. The Management Consulting organization provides HCSS integrated software, data management, and business solutions tailored to utilities’ unique challenges and strategies.
Businessmartechseries.com

CloudReplica® Expands Upstream Service Offerings and Onboards Key Industry Executive

Celebrating 12 years – CloudReplica hires Upstream Energy veteran Stuart Lowery. CloudReplica®, the leading provider of Data replication and Cloud Services, announced that CloudReplica has hired industry veteran Stuart Lowery to the position of Vice President of Global Business Development. Drawing from 30+ years of Upstream Energy Exploration and Production experience, Stuart will lead the company’s new and expanded services portfolio. Stuart has held a variety of strategic positions including Landmark Graphics/Halliburton, Paradigm Geophysical/Emerson, Co-founder of GeoComputing, and most recently as the Global Alliance Manager for Energy at AWS.
Softwarefoodlogistics.com

Ekhhosoft Debuts New Cloud-Based Operational Performance Management Software Solution for CPG, Food Manufacturers

Ekhosoft announced Ekho Cloud, a cloud-based operational performance management (OPM) software solution for consumer packaged goods (CPG) and food and beverage manufacturers. “Today, we are excited to launch our out-of-the-box OPM software as a service (SaaS) product. Ekho Cloud incorporates and embraces key input from our long-term customers, providing manufacturing-specific tools that enable our customers to improve operations and generate value, rather than configuring and maintaining a bespoke system. We understand the importance of finding the right balance between configurability and ease-of-use and are excited to embark on this SaaS initiative with our current and future customers,” says Jeffrey Maqsoudi, product manager at Ekhosoft. Ekho Cloud provides the core functionality for OPM in a pre-configured, best-of-breed software solution built to uncover performance issues and empower the shop floor to drive and measure improvement initiatives.
SoftwareMySanAntonio

CobbleStone Software Receives the Highest Score Possible in Mobile Support Criterion in Report by Independent Research Firm

PRINCETON, N.J. (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. CobbleStone Software, a leading contract management software provider, received the highest score possible in the Mobile Support criterion within Forrester Research, Inc.’s report: The Forrester Wave™: Contract Lifecycle Management For All Contracts, Q1 2021. CobbleStone® believes that its receival of Forrester’s rating of 5...
IndustryStamford Advocate

Kalleo Technologies Ranked on Channel Futures MSP 501-Tech Industry's Most Prestigious List of Global Managed Service Providers

Annual MSP 501 Identifies Industry’s Best-in-Class Businesses Growing Via Recurring Revenue and Innovation. Kalleo Technologies has been named as one of the world’s premier managed service providers in the prestigious 2021 Channel Futures MSP 501 rankings. Kalleo Technologies has been selected as one of the technology industry’s top-performing providers of...
MarketsPosted by
TheStreet

MrGuru Performs Technical Platform Upgrade; Adds Latest Trading Technologies

LONDON, July 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Due to the increased volatility of the cryptocurrency market in recent months, short-term trading has become very popular among online traders. Subsequently, renowned online crypto trading broker MrGuru has announced that it has performed maintenance on its proprietary Webtrader platform. According to the company, trade orders are now executed faster, in a secure environment meeting the highest standards in the industry.
SoftwarePosted by
TheStreet

Inspire Performance Management Platform Adds Flexibility To Match Need For Business Agility

SAN DIEGO, July 7, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Inspire Software , an integrated continuous performance management platform that creates leaders at all levels, today announced a new release of its software, a product redesign for improved homepage flexibility and functionality, including new dashboards, recognition features, improved reporting tools, enhanced survey administration, and fewer clicks overall, so users get better software to manage their performance — and achieve better results.
Economyautodealertodaymagazine.com

Creating a High Performing Sales Team

It is unlikely that someone would ever disagree with the statement, “sales training is important.” However, it is very common to come across organizations that are not actively providing training to their sales teams. Why does this happen? There are numerous reasons, which we will explore, and then we will discuss the importance of implementing fundamental sales training and why it is the key to an organization’s sales success.
EconomyMiddletown Press

3 Ways Executive Leaders Can Cultivate a High-Performance Team

To create a company that experiences consistent growth, you'll need to duplicate your efforts and drive forward to build the business. As a performance-focused leader, you understand that you can't wear all the hats on the org chart if you're going to experience exponential growth. When you can cultivate a...
SoftwareHPCwire

Atos Launches ‘ThinkAI’ to Power High Performance AI Applications

PARIS, June 28, 2021 – Atos today launches ThinkAI, its secure end-to-end scalable offering which enables organizations to successfully design, develop, and deliver high-performance AI applications. ThinkAI is for organizations using traditional high-performance computing that want to run more accurate and faster simulations thanks to AI applications, and also for those developing AI applications that need more computing power.
Businessthefastmode.com

Enreach at MWC 2021: 'Mobile First' Approach to Reinvent Enterprise Communications Experience

Enreach, a leading European unified-communications-as-a-service (UCaaS) provider, showcased their suite of solutions at the recently concluded MWC 2021, the first MWC where the company exhibited under the Enreach label. The Fast Mode spoke to Bertrand Pourcelot, Managing Director of Enreach for Service Providers in a brief interview on his experience at the event, Enreach's 'mobile-first' showcase theme and his future outlook for the telecoms industry.
EconomyMySanAntonio

The New Agency Model: Adapt or Die

The business world has had it with creative agencies. Traditional creative agencies, anyway. For decades, recruiting an agency to launch a campaign or help with social media wasn’t just a task it was an experience. Initial agency pitches could go on for hours, with fancy slide presentations promising endless success and various swag given out at the end to seal the deal.
ComputersRegister Citizen

Simplify Your Product Design with This Top-Rated Platform

There are many ways to make your brand stand out from the competition. Great marketing, memorable branding ... but what about just designing an incredible product? If you have a better product, you'll have more customers; however, many entrepreneurs struggle with the technical and creative skills required for elite product design. Fortunately, Mockplus Cloud Pro makes it easy for non-technical and technical entrepreneurs alike to get it right without spending an arm and a leg on product designers.
ElectronicsMySanAntonio

ModalAI Named 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards Honoree

SAN DIEGO (PRWEB) July 12, 2021. ModalAI has been selected as an honoree for the 2021 RBR50 Robotics Innovation Awards for its VOXL Flight, a Blue UAS Framework development platform and printed circuit board (PCB) that enables GPS-denied autonomous drone localization and navigation. Robotics Business Review’s recognized VOXL Flight because...

Comments / 0

Community Policy