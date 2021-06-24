Friend of the Future Makes Debut with Surprise Appearances By Tupac Shakur & Biggie Smalls
This weekend’s Kevin Gates and Friends, hosted by Chrome Entertainment and powered by Events Smarter, showed that the people of Orlando are ready for live events and have an appetite for AI with a crowd estimated between 10,000 – 12,000. The headliner for the show may have been Kevin Gates, but the biggest surprise of the evening was the unannounced performance by the artificial intelligence DJ Friend of the Future.www.laweekly.com