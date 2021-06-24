Polly Pocket Live Action Film On The Way Starring Lily Collins

Movies based on toys and cartoons are certainly the thing right now since Polly Pocket is going to be a live-action movie starring Lily Collins as the titular character that will be directed by Lena Dunham. As far as having anything to say about this, it’s easy to state that kids might get a kick out of this and anyone who happened to be a fan of Polly Pocket back in the day or even now will likely appreciate this effort. It sounds like this project will be a collaboration between Mattel and MGM, but as far as story details go there doesn’t appear to be a lot more other than the idea that this movie will showcase a relationship between the main character and a young girl, as the adventures of Polly and possibly her friends will take place in a manner that will likely entertain and remind a lot of fans what the joy was all about when playing with their Polly Pocket sets that are still on sale to this day since Polly Pocket is still on TV in animated form and is quite popular among young children.