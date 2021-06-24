Polly Pocket Live Action Film On The Way Starring Lily Collins
Polly Pocket is the latest IP to be given the go-ahead to make her big-screen debut. Lena Dunham will write and direct the film, which will star Lily Collins in the title role. Mattel Films, the film division of the toy company, is working with Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM) on the movie and Lena Dunham's production company Good Thing Going. The film will reportedly focus on a regular-sized woman who forms a friendship with a miniature one, that being Polly Pocket. The news of the film was reported on by Variety.bleedingcool.com