Juneau school superintendent asked about impact of state government shut down on district

Juneau, Alaska (KINY) - How would the Juneau School District be impacted if the Legislature does not produce an operating budget in time for the new fiscal year on July 1?. That question was put to Superintendent Dr. Bridget Weiss while a guest on Action Line. "It definitely is a challenge for us to consider that situation. Our money does flow from the state to the city to us and without a state budget then our disbursement for FY 22 which starts July 1 would definitely be in jeopardy."