Pennsylvania Police Enlisted to Stop Exorcism Unfolding at Home Depot
Police officers in a Pennsylvania town responded to a rather unusual call this week when they were enlisted to break up an exorcism that was unfolding at a Home Depot. According to a local media report, the very bizarre incident occurred on Monday afternoon in the community of Dickson City when someone at the home improvement retailer reported what they described as "bad behavior" taking place at the store. When cops arrived on the scene, they discovered "people having an exorcism in the lumber aisle for the dead trees."www.coasttocoastam.com
