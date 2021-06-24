Pennsylvania Police Enlisted to Stop Exorcism Unfolding at Home Depot

In an odd story out of Omaha, a woman contends that she was bilked out of a sizeable sum of money by a tarot card reader who allegedly pulled a rather brazen switcheroo on her in order to pilfer the funds. According to a local media report, the unnamed client came into contact with the self-styled psychic by way of Facebook and, for reasons unexplained, enlisted their help to bless a staggering $20,000 in cash. Upon coming to some sort of agreement on the curious consultation, the tarot reader ventured to the woman's home this past Saturday morning to imbue the money with good fortune. Alas, the client says, the ceremony turned out to be an elaborate ruse as it appears to have merely been a means to steal her money.