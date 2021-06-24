Cancel
Economy

Are Your Employees Bored? One Local Company May Have The Solution

By Brady Drake
fargoinc.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCoreCounts is an online tool imagined and created by local entrepreneurs to help companies with culture growth, performance management and employee engagement. Historically, these things are often overlooked because they are not easy to measure. Slightly shifting your focus toward these three things will help you boost your operating income and earnings growth, while also creating an environment filled with employees who are excited to fulfill your mission.

www.fargoinc.com
