Joseph Marion “Jo-Jo” Cain
Joseph Marion “Jo-Jo” Cain, age 67, of Cloverport, died Wednesday (6/23) at the Owensboro Regional Hospital. He is survived by his wife: Stephanie Cain; four children: Micah Cain, Mandy Singleton, Sarajo Cain, and Josh Murray; his sister: Nancy Wehner; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 3 P.M. Saturday (6/26) at the Hager Funeral Home with burial in the New Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 A.M. Saturday (6/26) at the funeral home.www.wxbc1043.com