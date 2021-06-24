Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Cloverport, KY

Joseph Marion “Jo-Jo” Cain

wxbc1043.com
 18 days ago

Joseph Marion “Jo-Jo” Cain, age 67, of Cloverport, died Wednesday (6/23) at the Owensboro Regional Hospital. He is survived by his wife: Stephanie Cain; four children: Micah Cain, Mandy Singleton, Sarajo Cain, and Josh Murray; his sister: Nancy Wehner; 8 grandchildren and 3 great grandchildren. Funeral services will be held 3 P.M. Saturday (6/26) at the Hager Funeral Home with burial in the New Highland Cemetery. Visitation will be held after 11 A.M. Saturday (6/26) at the funeral home.

www.wxbc1043.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Owensboro, KY
City
Cloverport, KY
Local
Kentucky Obituaries
IN THIS ARTICLE
#The Hager Funeral Home
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Obituaries
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Texas Democratic lawmakers flee state to thwart voting restrictions

July 12 (Reuters) - Dozens of Democratic lawmakers left Texas on Monday as part of an orchestrated move to derail their Republican colleagues' efforts to pass new voting restrictions and other conservative measures during a special legislative session. Calling from an airplane headed to Washington, D.C., on Monday afternoon, Texas...
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...

Comments / 0

Community Policy