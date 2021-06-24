FALQs: Swedish Government Formation – Votes of No Confidence and Extraordinary Elections

This blog post is part of our Frequently Asked Legal Questions series. On June 17, 2021, the Swedish parliamentary parties the Left Party, the Sweden Democrats, the Christian Democrats, and the Moderates expressed support for a motion for a vote of no confidence (Yrkande om Misstroendeförklaring) against the sitting Prime Minister Stefan Löfven. On June 21, 2021, the vote was conducted and a majority of the members of the Swedish Parliament voted “no confidence.” This post describes the laws regulating the formation of government and votes of no confidence against members of the Swedish Government.