French Engineer Claims to Have Cracked Zodiac Killer's Remaining Ciphers

Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
Coast to Coast AM with George Noory
 19 days ago
An engineer in France believes that he has cracked the two remaining ciphers written by the infamous Zodiac Killer, but convincing other researchers has proven to be a far more difficult puzzle to solve. Back in December, Faycal Ziraoui reportedly became intrigued by the indecipherable missives said to have been penned by the serial killer and set about trying to unravel the mystery that has stumped researchers and experts for over 50 years. "I was obsessed with it, 24 hours a day, that’s all I could think about," he recalled. Amazingly, Ziraoui claims to have managed to decode the messages in a mere two weeks, which understandably raised eyebrows in the often contentious world of Zodiac research.

