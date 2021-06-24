Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Milwaukee, WI

Entertainment: Bike Races, Brewers Games, Comic Con!

By Michael Holloway
Urban Milwaukee
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIt’s time to get that bicycle tuned up and ready to ride, because bike races in Milwaukee are back. Check out the Shorewood Criterium Classic, which will see 10 different groups racing throughout the day. And the Milwaukee Brewers are officially reopening the stadium to 100% capacity, starting with a game welcoming all military members. Bay View Gallery Night is back and so is the East Side Art Market, so there’s plenty of art to check out as well.

urbanmilwaukee.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Sports
Milwaukee, WI
Sports
City
Shorewood, WI
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Race#Art Gallery#Brewers Games#The Milwaukee Brewers#National Guard#Urban Milwaukee#Milwaukee History#Milwaukeeans#Espn#First Take#The Milwaukee Rowing Club#N Commerce St Rrb#The Urban Ecology Center#Djed
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Arts
News Break
Facebook
News Break
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Michigan StatePosted by
CNN

Judge grills lawyers on thin election fraud claims at Michigan hearing on possible sanctions

(CNN) — A judge in Michigan pinned down lawyers in a marathon video court hearing Monday on whether they had done due diligence before filing election fraud claims in federal court in November. The grilling came in a hearing over whether the Trump-supporting lawyers should be penalized -- with the possible consequence of losing their law licenses -- following their lawsuit to overturn the results of the 2020 presidential election.
SoccerPosted by
The Associated Press

Police investigate racist abuse of three England players

LONDON (AP) — British police opened investigations Monday into the racist abuse of three Black players who failed to score penalties in England’s shootout loss to Italy in the European Championship final. The Metropolitan Police condemned the “unacceptable” abuse of Marcus Rashford, Jadon Sancho and Bukayo Saka, and said they...

Comments / 0

Community Policy