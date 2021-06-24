Juneteenth celebrated in Newberry

The Juneteenth Festival began with a march to Juneteenth, which started at Bethlehem Baptist Church (1501 College Street, Newberry) and ended at the event stage. Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Barbara Chapman celebrates during the march.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Mayor Foster Senn reads the Juneteenth Proclamation at the beginning of the celebration.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Councilperson Jackie Holmes welcomes attendees to the Juneteenth Festival and talks about the journey to make the festival happen.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Juneteenth Festival Committee was recognized during the Juneteenth celebation for all of their hard work. Committee members pictured, on the stage: Councilperson Carlton Kinard and Councilperson Jackie Holmes. Standing in front of the stage: Sheila Brown, Tomekia Means, Michael Raiford, Margo Whitener, Barbara Chapman.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Members of the Divine Nine (historically African American fraternities and sororities) sing “Lift Every Voice” at the start of the festival.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Those who are part of the Divine Nine in attendance at the festival were invited to sing “Lift Every Voice” at the stage.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Councilperson Carlton Kinard plays the trumpet during the “Lift Every Voice” performance.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Derrick Davis plays the keyboard during the “Lift Every Voice” performance.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

According to the NAACP’s website, often referred to as “The Black National Anthem,” “Lift Every Voice and Sing” was a hymn written as a poem by NAACP leader James Weldon Johnson in 1900.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Folks attending the festival were encouraged to get active with Zumba.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

For about half an hour, people participated in Zumba during the festival.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The Newberry Opera House was open to allow visitors to see the Juneteenth history exhibit.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Many visitors and volunteers came in to see the exhibits in the Newberry Opera House.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Ernest Lee (The Chicken Man) worked with visitors of all ages to paint.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Ralph Summers entertained children with balloon animals and street magic during the festival.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

KraftHeinz was set up during the festival to give out balloons and other goodies.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Rhonda Goodman, Peggy Barnes-Winder, Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman and Krista Hughes hang out at Rhonda Goodman’s vendor table during the festival.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Councilperson Jackie Holmes gets into the Zumba.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Cannontown Caribbean Grill served yummy meals, including jerk chicken.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Alexus Sanders reads “The Hill We Climb” during the local talent showcase portion of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

PAVE held a basketball hot shot contest during the Juneteenth Festival on Saturday.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

The basketball hot shot contest had three levels: elementary school, middle school and high school. Winners for each category received a $25 gift card, with grand prizes including a kid’s tablet and iPads.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Members of the Linda Manick Dance Company performing during the local talent showcase portion of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

La’Merria Fowler (SasSquad Merria) performs during the local talent showcase portion of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

Anderson Nance (SauceGotJokes) performs during the local talent showcase portion of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry.

Andrew Wigger | The Newberry Observer

NEWBERRY — At the start of the Juneteenth Festival in downtown Newberry on Saturday, June 19, 2021, Mayor Foster Senn presented a proclamation declaring the day as Juneteenth in the City of Newberry and urged all residents to become more aware of the significance of this celebration in African American history and the heritage of the nation and city.

The proclamation reads as follows:

“WHEREAS, President Abraham Lincoln signed the Emancipation Proclamation on January 1, 1863, declaring the slaves in Confederate territory free, paving the way for the passing of the 13th Amendment which formally abolished slavery in the United States of America; and

“WHEREAS, word about the signing of the Emancipation Proclamation was delayed some two and one half years, to June 19, 1865, in reaching authorities and African Americans in the South and Southwest United States; and

“WHEREAS, Emancipation Day observations are held on different days in different states in the South and Southwest, and in other parts of the nation; and

“WHEREAS, June 19th has special meaning to African Americans, and is called “JUNETEENTH” combining the words June and nineteenth, and has been celebrated by the African American community for over 150 years; and

“WHEREAS, the annual Juneteenth celebration in the City of Newberry will take place in Downtown Newberry June 19, 2021.

NOW, THEREFORE, I, Foster Senn, Mayor of the City of Newberry, South Carolina, do hereby declare June 19, 2021, as JUNETEENTH in the City of Newberry, South Carolina and urge all citizens to become more aware of the significance of the celebration in African American history and the heritage of our nation and city.”

The festival continued in Newberry with food, music, a talent show, a hoop contest and much more. Mary Alex Kopp, tourism and events manager for the City of Newberry Parks, Recreation and Tourism department, estimates the final crowd total to be 5,000 visitors to downtown during the day.