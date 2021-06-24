Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

Flood Advisory issued for Mohave by NWS

weather.gov
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-06-24 13:39:00 PDT Expires: 2021-06-24 15:30:00 PDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: In hilly terrain there are hundreds of low water crossings which are potentially dangerous in heavy rain. Do not attempt to cross flooded roads. Find an alternate route. Target Area: Mohave FLOOD ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 330 PM MST THIS AFTERNOON FOR CENTRAL MOHAVE COUNTY At 139 PM MST, Doppler radar indicated showers and thunderstorms continuing along Interstate 40 east of Highway 93 and along Hackberry Rd. Some locations that will experience flooding include Highway 193 and Blake Ranch Road.

alerts.weather.gov
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Heavy Rain#Extreme Weather#Flood Advisory#Mohave Flood Advisory#Doppler
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Weather
News Break
Environment
News Break
NWS
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Cuba blames unrest on U.S. interference as Biden backs protests

HAVANA, July 12 (Reuters) - Cuba blamed historic protests that took place over the weekend on U.S. "economic asphyxiation" and social media campaigns by a minority of U.S.-financed counter-revolutionaries, while U.S. President Joe Biden said he stood with the Cuban people. The streets of Havana were quiet on Monday, although...
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas Republicans rip Democratic walkout: 'It's not very Texan'

Texas Republicans hammered Democratic state lawmakers on Monday after they fled the state in an effort to derail a restrictive new voting measure in the GOP-controlled legislature. Top Republicans expressed frustration with the move, accusing Democrats of abandoning their responsibilities in Austin in order to jet off to Washington, D.C.,...
Michigan StatePosted by
The Hill

Judge grills attorneys over suit challenging Michigan results

A federal judge grilled attorneys involved in a lawsuit that sought to overturn Michigan's election results during a hearing Monday over whether the lawyers should be sanctioned for their conduct in the case. U.S. District Court Judge Linda Parker posed pointed questions for the attorneys who made baseless claims in...

Comments / 0

Community Policy