Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Niantic and Playcrafting Partner for Augmented Reality Jam

By Noam Radcliffe
dbltap.com
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNiantic, the developer behind Pokémon GO and Harry Potter: Wizards Unite, and Playcrafting, a New York-based game development company, announced a partnership Wednesday that will see them host a global augmented reality software jam this summer. The Lightship Global Jam will consist of three events from June to September. Sixty...

www.dbltap.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Niantic#Augmented Reality#Jams#Wizards Unite#Eu#Discovery Exploration#Https T Co Vbvxpfm8fh#Playcrafting#Ar
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Technology
News Break
Video Games
Country
Japan
News Break
Virtual Reality
News Break
Marketing
Related
TechnologyTrendHunter.com

Accessible Augmented Reality Tools

Blippar, a primarily B2B tech company, offers the Blippbuilder tool, an augmented reality (AR) builder that is simple and accessible. The tool allows companies to stage AR campaigns with ease without the need for coders or developers. Used by over 50,000 AR creators, the Blippbuilder tool can be leveraged to enhance packaging, posters, advertisements, and many more media. The augmented reality tool includes step-by-step walkthroughs and industry best practices enabling any business to glean value from the service.
TechnologyMedagadget.com

Augmented and Virtual Reality in Healthcare Market | Expansive Coverage on the Novel Profit-Yielding Sources

Technological progress over the years have brought about a sea-change in the way in which patients are diagnosed and treated. They have also helped in improving the training procedure of medical practitioners. While CT scans and wearable technology are some of the new technologies that have already redefined the medical landscape, the futuristic technologies of augmented reality (AR) and virtual reality (VR) are well on their way to bring about further seismic shift in the domain.
Cell PhonesPosted by
TheWrap

Snapchat Dives Into E-Commerce With Augmented Reality

Can it help the company monetize its 500 million users?. Augmented reality may be taking “try before you buy” to a whole new level. AR allows apps and companies to virtually bring a version of reality onto consumers’ devices — and there’s growing interest within the social media world to start selling products in this new reality. As social media companies have matured and found their user base, they are increasingly turning to e-commerce to grow revenues.
RetailForbes

How Augmented And Virtual Reality Are Shaping A Variety Of Industries

Wendy Gonzalez is the CEO of Sama, the provider of accurate data for ambitious AI. Recent innovations have made it possible for everyday people to exist in multiple different realities, mediums and forms. As a result, it’s only natural that the technologies of tomorrow will help bridge the gaps created between these physical and virtual spaces. Enter augmented and virtual reality (AR/VR).
Cell Phonesbitcoin.com

OVR and the Future of Augmented Reality Chats

It was announced today that OVR, a mobile app linked to the world of blockchain and NFTs, is heading towards a new front, that of augmented reality chats. In fact, the new update of the app, available for both iOS and Android, promises AR face-to-face chats, i.e. the ability to talk to friends within the app using avatars and interacting with them.
Video GamesTouchArcade

Location-Based Augmented Reality Game ‘The Witcher: Monster Slayer’ Finally Has a Confirmed Worldwide Release Date for iOS and Android with Pre-Registrations Now Live

We’ve been covering The Witcher: Monster Slayer ever since CD Projekt Red announced the collaboration with their in-house studio Spokko Games last year. The Witcher: Monster Slayer is a location-based augmented reality game for iOS and Android and it felt like The Witcher meets Pokemon GO initially. The Witcher: Monster Slayer lets you take on many enemies from The Witcher universe in AR battles. Following its announcement, The Witcher: Monster Slayer soft launched in New Zealand and Australia. Today, Spokko Games announced a release date with pre-registrations now live on Google Play. Watch the new trailer for The Witcher: Monster Slayer below:
Video GamesMotorsport.com

Motor Valley Fest: Sim racing and augmented reality are part of Motorsport

The world of Esports and sim racing has made the headlines in the last year and a half – thanks to the global pandemic, and proliferation on mainstream media and social networks that few predicted. This explosion found fertile ground for motorsport projects which have taken hold more and more. On the other hand, the reality is that Esports has been a billion-dollar business in the last year.
Computersarxiv.org

Online and Offline Robot Programming via Augmented Reality Workspaces

Robot programming methods for industrial robots are time consuming and often require operators to have knowledge in robotics and programming. To reduce costs associated with reprogramming, various interfaces using augmented reality have recently been proposed to provide users with more intuitive means of controlling robots in real-time and programming them without having to code. However, most solutions require the operator to be close to the real robot's workspace which implies either removing it from the production line or shutting down the whole production line due to safety hazards. We propose a novel augmented reality interface providing the users with the ability to model a virtual representation of a workspace which can be saved and reused to program new tasks or adapt old ones without having to be co-located with the real robot. Similar to previous interfaces, the operators then have the ability to program robot tasks or control the robot in real-time by manipulating a virtual robot. We evaluate the intuitiveness and usability of the proposed interface with a user study where 18 participants programmed a robot manipulator for a disassembly task.
Electronicshackaday.com

Laser Augmented Reality Glasses Show You The Way

Tech companies like Google and Microsoft have been working on augmented reality (AR) wearables that can superimpose images over your field of view, blurring the line between the real and virtual. Unfortunately for those looking to experiment with this technology, the devices released so far have been prohibitively expensive. While...
Video Gamestheplaystationbrahs.com

Sniper Elite VR – The Review

If you were living in the 1940s with the Nazis present, being invaded, and had the skill to help out an end to the war, would you do what you could or stand by and see if anything would possibly change? If the skill you possessed was the ability to have amazing accuracy with a sniper rifle as you looked down the sites, would you hesitate for a moment or take the shot knowing without even thinking knowing that the future you and so many others wanted would come true as that bullet fired and hit the target that changed history? It’s interesting how we can think about what we would do now knowing what we know of the past and try to incorporate those skills at such a wild time. But developers, Rebellion, Just Add Water, and Coatsink bring the Sniper Elite franchise and improve it by immersing us in VR? Yes…yes they do. Let’s find out more with Sniper Elite VR for the PlayStation VR.
Visual Arthypebeast.com

'Seeing the Invisible' Exhibit Places Augmented Reality in Botanical Gardens

An exhibition of augmented reality artworks will go up at a dozen different botanical gardens around the world come September. Created by a group of contemporary artists, including Ai Weiwei and El Anatsui, “Seeing the Invisible” is sponsored by the independent charity the Outset Contemporary Art Fund and the Jerusalem Botanical Gardens, which is one of the locations where the exhibition will take place.
Video GamesVentureBeat

Sandbox VR: Location virtual reality is making its comeback

Virtual reality arcades looked like they were doomed with the onset of the pandemic. People had to social distance, and coming together at places like Sandbox VR‘s location-based virtual reality experiences just wasn’t going to happen. But the company has reemerged from bankruptcy proceedings and it is reopening all of its locations, including a high-profile place in Las Vegas.
ElectronicsUbergizmo

Apple Could Bring Spatial Audio To Its Virtual And Augmented Reality Devices

Virtual reality can make users feel like they’re immersed into the virtual world that they’re seeing, but visuals only add to the effect up to a certain extent. To help further create the sense of immersion, audio can also help play a role, and that’s something that Apple is exploring in a patent discovered by AppleInsider.
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Get Totodile in Pokemon GO

Trainers want to know how to get Totodile as part of the 5-Year Anniversay Collection Challenge in Pokemon GO. As part of its fifth anniversary celebration, Pokemon GO developer, Niantic Labs, has decided to feature every starter Pokemon from each of the six regions currently available in-game. Trainers can encounter these Pokemon using a variety of different methods from incense to lures, exploring, and more. Additionally, the studio has implemented a Collection Challenge to encourage trainers to catch ‘em all.
Worldmining-technology.com

SK telecom unveils 5G-powered augmented reality app for tourists

Concept: South Korean telco SK Telecom in collaboration with the country’s Cultural Heritage Administration has launched ‘Changdeok ARirang,’ an augmented reality (AR) smartphone app based on 5G edge cloud. The app allows tourists to view Changdeokgung Palace with an immersive experience. It was developed in partnership with Google, UK’s animation and interactive studio Nexus Studios, and Korea’s augmented and virtual reality provider Seerslab.
MarketsLas Vegas Herald

Augmented Reality for Advertising Market is Booming with Unstoppable Rate | Augmented Pixels, Wikitude, Blippar, Aurasma

The up-to-date coverage of the latest report Global Augmented Reality for Advertising Market provides a detailed synopsis as well as a consistent evaluation of accurate profits over the forecasted timespan. Current trends, industry analysis, and growth development represented in the report are of great help for the new industry players entering the market. This market research report includes an in-depth analysis of global and regional markets with the understanding given for variation in the growth of the industry in particular regions, giving a specific investigation of the market status, venture plans, establishment and usage, value patterns.
ElectronicsStamford Advocate

Explore the Microscopic World with AR Micro-Blocks, the Augmented Reality Enabled Microscope for Smart Devices by Eastcolight

HONG KONG (PRWEB) July 09, 2021. Today, Eastcolight, a worldwide leader in the educational toy market launches AR Micro-Blocks, an AR-enabled modular microscope. With a smart device, AR Micro-Blocks modules combine to serve three purposes: microscope, macro-photography and projector. The standard microscope hasn’t changed, and access to this expensive equipment...

Comments / 0

Community Policy