"Not My Job" Moments Of Professional Apathy

I wrote to you recently about my Boss Baby situation. Even though I set a clear boundary by asking you to not tell me to find other work, you overstepped that boundary and suggested it anyway. Dammit, Bonita, you were right! This situation isn’t sustainable for me, so thanks for the kick in the pants. In the last few weeks, I’ve applied to several exciting jobs, and I check for new ones to apply to at least once a week. I’m writing again because I just had a conversation with a coworker about our mutual frustrations with our workplace. She ended the conversation by whispering to me that she’s looking for other jobs, and then named a job that I also applied for recently (it’s in our same workplace, but in a different department with different management). She spoke so quickly that when she mentioned looking for other jobs, I didn’t have a chance to say, “Hey, me too!” and then when she named the job that she’s applying for, I just froze and got quiet. I felt so awkward and immediately wondered if I should tell her that I applied for that exact same position, but I could only mutter a wish for good luck and encouragement for putting her needs first in terms of her career. So, should I let her know that we might be competing for the same job?