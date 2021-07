"I heard a voice from the heavens," Sakurai said in the latest Super Smash Bros. Ultimate presentation. "You must put Tekken in Smash." But Sakurai said it wasn't as easy as just putting any old Tekken fighter in his beloved game. While not arguing if Smash is a fighting game or not, Sakurai did admit that Ultimate is quite different than Tekken. While Tekken is all about spacing from your opponent, Ultimate is all about location on the map. To overcome this challenge, Sakurai thought of the devil gene.