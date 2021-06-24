Cancel
Bet You Didn’t Know About This Secret Way to Cool off at the Jersey Shore

By Diana Tyler
If you're also part of the unfortunate "never had a swimming pool during NJ's humid Summers club" here's a solution I bet you didn't know about. Did you know you can rent a private swimming pool? Yeah, there's an app called Swimply that our friends at sister station 107.9 Lite FM told me about. Using it is pretty easy - just plug in your location (I did Jersey Shore, NJ) you can specify when you'd like to rent and for how long. and search! Then your screen will fill with results of crystal clear, inviting, local pools.

