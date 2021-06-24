Bet You Didn’t Know About This Secret Way to Cool off at the Jersey Shore

Now that Below Deck Mediterranean has officially entered into its sixth season, lots of fans are excited about what the new cast has to offer. Katie Flood, who made her reality TV debut on the show, is already getting a lot of attention. As the chief stewardess, Katie has a lot of responsibility, but that doesn’t bother her. Katie isn’t afraid of a little hard work and she’s ready to do what it takes to make sure all guests have a great experience. Katie isn’t really the type to get involved in drama, but as we’ve seen before, it’s impossible to avoid in a small space like a yacht. Viewers will have to continue to tune in to the show to see how things go for Katie while she’s out at sea, but no matter what happens she’s going to make the most of it. Here are 10 things you didn’t know about Katie Flood.