Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
U.S. Politics

Affidavit: FBI feared Pennsylvania would seize fabled gold

By MICHAEL RUBINKAM
Posted by 
KRMG
KRMG
 18 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=18Aosu_0aeUO1X900

An FBI agent applied for a federal warrant in 2018 to seize a fabled cache of U.S. government gold he said was “stolen during the Civil War” and hidden in a Pennsylvania cave, saying the state might take the gold for itself if the feds asked for permission, according to court documents unsealed Thursday.

The newly unsealed affidavit confirms previous reporting by The Associated Press that the government had been looking for a legendary cache of gold at the site, which federal authorities had long refused to confirm. In any case, the FBI said, the dig came up empty.

The AP and The Philadelphia Inquirer petitioned a federal judge to unseal the case. Federal prosecutors did not oppose the request, and the judge agreed, paving the way for Thursday’s release of documents.

"I have probable cause to believe that a significant cache of gold is secreted in the underground cave" in Dent’s Run, holding “one or more tons” belonging to the U.S. government, wrote Jacob Archer of the FBI's art crime team in Philadelphia.

Archer told the judge he needed a seizure warrant because he feared that if the federal government sought permission from the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources to excavate the site, the state would claim the gold for itself, setting up a costly legal battle.

“I am concerned that, even if DCNR gave initial consent for the FBI to excavate the cache of gold secreted at the Dent's Run Site, that consent could be revoked before the FBI recovered the United States property, with the result of DCNR unlawfully claiming that that cache of gold is abandoned property and, thus, belongs to the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania,” the affidavit said.

Archer also revealed allegations against a legislative staffer who, he wrote, tried to get some of the loot for himself.

In 2013, the affidavit said, the legislative staffer contacted a pair of treasure hunters who had identified the likely site of the gold. The staffer “corruptly” offered to get the treasure hunters a state permit to dig “in return for three bars of gold or ten percent” of whatever they recovered. The staffer said he was acting on behalf of others in state government, according to Archer, including “someone who controlled money going to DCNR and someone working in the Pennsylvania governor's office.”

No one has been charged in connection with the case, and federal prosecutors say they consider the matter closed. A spokesperson for the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources declined comment.

The FBI had long refused to explain exactly why it went digging on state-owned land in Elk County in March 2018, saying only in written statements over the years that agents were there for a court-authorized excavation of “what evidence suggested may have been a cultural heritage site.”

According to the affidavit, the FBI based its request for a seizure warrant partly on the work done by the treasure hunters, who had made hundreds of trips to the area. The father-son duo told authorities they believed they had found the location of the fabled Union gold, which, according to legend, was either lost or stolen on its way to the U.S. Mint in Philadelphia in 1863.

After meeting with the treasure hunters in early 2018, the FBI brought in a contractor with more sophisticated instruments. The contractor detected an underground mass that weighed up to nine tons and had the density of gold, the affidavit said.

That amount of gold would today be worth hundreds of millions of dollars.

Archer wrote that he also spoke with a journalist, identified as “Person 3," who had done extensive research on a Civil War-era group called the Knights of the Golden Circle. The KGC, Archer wrote, was a secret society of Confederate sympathizers that had purportedly “buried secret caches of weapons, coins, and gold and silver bullion, much of which was stolen from robberies of banks, trains carrying payroll of the Union Army during the Civil War and from northern army military posts, in southern, western and northern states."

Archer said that a turtle carving found on a rock near the proposed dig site was “very likely ... a KGC marker for that site."

Archer wasn’t able to confirm the U.S. Mint had actually missed any expected shipments of gold because the Mint did not have records for the Civil War period, the affidavit said.

The FBI apparently did not indicate to the judge, in writing, what it found at the site, according to the documents unsealed Thursday. A spokesperson for the U.S. attorney's office in Philadelphia said that no such document was filed with the court because the dig came up empty.

Dennis and Kem Parada, co-owners of the treasure-hunting outfit Finders Keepers, have said they believe the FBI found gold at the site. They are seeking thousands of pages of FBI documents about the investigation as well as video files of the dig.

Their attorney, Bill Cluck, said the court documents revealed Thursday simply raise more questions.

He noted the warrant granted by U.S. Magistrate Judge Richard Lloret gave FBI agents permission to dig from 6 a.m to 10 p.m. But residents have told of hearing a backhoe and jackhammer overnight — when the excavation was supposed to have been paused — and seeing a convoy of FBI vehicles, including large armored trucks.

In addition, it is telling that the FBI never checked back with the contractor whose sensitive instruments had indicated the possible presence of gold to ask what went wrong, said Warren Getler, the journalist identified as “Person 3” in the affidavit.

“Did the science really go wrong? I am not so sure about that," said Getler, author of “Rebel Gold,” a book exploring the possibility of buried Civil War-era caches of gold and silver.

“Why did they send four or five armored cars after the fact?" he asked. "Why did they work under cover of darkness? Why did they kick us off the mountain at 3 p.m. that day when we were supposed to be working as partners?”

The FBI assertion of an empty hole is “insulting all the credible people who did this kind of work,” Dennis Parada previously told the AP. “It was a slap in the face, really, to think all these people could make that kind of mistake.”

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
KRMG

KRMG

Tulsa, OK
3K+
Followers
18K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

102.3 FM KRMG Fox 23 radio for Tulsa's 24-hour breaking news, talk, weather and traffic.

 https://www.krmg.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fbi#U S Gold#Gold Bars#Fbi#The Associated Press#Ap#The Philadelphia Inquirer#The U S Mint#Kgc#Confederate#The Union Army#Finders
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Gold
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
Related
New York Post

FBI seized ‘fully constructed US Capitol Lego set’ from alleged riot leader

The FBI is building its case against an alleged lead of the Jan. 6 Capitol riot one Lego brick at a time. Investigators seized a “fully constructed US Capitol Lego set” from Robert Morss, 27, along with a notebook containing instructions on how to create a “hometown militia,” court records published by The Smoking Gun revealed.
Pennsylvania StatePosted by
VISTA.Today

FBI Investigators: Pennsylvania’s Legend of Buried Civil War Treasure May Well Be a Tale of Fool’s Gold

Kem Parada, of Finders Keepers, heads uphill in the Elk County location where he and his father believe gold is buried. An alleged cache of Civil War gold buried somewhere in Pennsylvania caused many to catch a serious case of gold fever. But its location remains unknown, even after an FBI search, writes Jason Nark for The Philadelphia Inquirer.
Raleigh, NCAsheboro Courier-Tribune

Wealthy Russian, at heart of North Carolina murder-for-hire case, sentenced on lesser crimes

Wealthy Russian, at heart of NC murder-for-hire case, sentenced on lesser crimes. Brian Murphy The Charlotte Observer (TNS) A wealthy Russian national, who lived in a $5 million home in Raleigh before his 2018 arrest on a slew of charges, including murder-for-hire, was sentenced to five years in prison Friday in North Carolina after pleading guilty to lesser charges.
buzzfeednews.com

The FBI Allegedly Used At Least 12 Informants In The Michigan Kidnapping Case

The government employed at least a dozen confidential informants to infiltrate groups of armed extremists who allegedly plotted to kidnap the governor of Michigan, according to a new filing in federal court on Monday. The filing, made by one of the five defendants in the federal case, asked that prosecutors...
Pittsburgh, PAPosted by
KRMG

Woman pleads for help by leaving notes at Walmart, Fallingwater

PITTSBURGH — Police have found a woman asking to be rescued via notes left in western Pennsylvania public restrooms. The woman, who was not identified, left messages at both Walmart and the historic Frank Lloyd Wright home Fallingwater, WPXI reported. The first note, which was found by employees at Walmart...
LawTorrentFreak

Man Sentenced to 12 Months Prison For Copyright Infringement & Tax Evasion

A man who operated several pirate sites that allowed people to download movies and TV shows has been sentenced in the United States. Talon White, who previously admitted to copyright infringement and tax evasion offenses, was handed 12 months in prison and ordered to pay $4.3 million in restitution to the MPAA and IRS.
U.S. PoliticsPosted by
TheDailyBeast

Justice Department Reviewed Reports of Alleged Misconduct by Officers at Insurrection

The Department of Justice has analyzed documents on potential misconduct by officers at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and will soon grant rioters’ defense attorneys access to the papers, Politico reports. “We have received copies of investigations into officer conduct, have finished reviewing them, and plan to disclose the relevant materials shortly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Regan said in a Monday filing. Prosecutors said the rioters’ defense attorneys have asked about claims that police officials were “complicit in the January 6 Capitol Breach.” Some Democratic lawmakers have previously raised concerns that certain officers may have been complicit in the attack by assisting rioters, especially after audio came to light of a Capitol Police commander urging officers to direct their energy toward anti-Trump groups at the Capitol rather than the MAGA mob. Capitol Police say six officers were suspended for their actions on Jan. 6.
POTUSUS News and World Report

Florida Suspect in Haiti President Killing Deepens Mystery

PORT-AU-PRINCE, Haiti (AP) — The arrest of a failed Haitian businessman living in Florida who authorities say was a key player in the killing of Haiti’s president deepened the mystery Monday into an already convoluted plot surrounding the assassination. Haitian authorities identified the suspect as Christian Emmanuel Sanon, 62, who...
Congress & CourtsMarshall Independent

Schumer wants NRA investigated for bankruptcy fraud

NEW YORK — U.S. Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer on Sunday called on the Justice Department to investigate the National Rifle Association for bankruptcy fraud, saying the financially stable gun-rights group abused the system when it sought bankruptcy protection in the wake of a New York lawsuit seeking to put it out of business.
Florida StatePosted by
KRMG

Coronavirus infects vaccinated leader at Florida condo site

MIAMI — (AP) — A vaccinated Miami-Dade county commissioner who helped other local officials in Surfside following the collapse of a condominium building announced that he and his chief of staff tested positive for COVID-19. The news release late Sunday from Miami-Dade County Commission Chairman Jose "Pepe" Diaz said he and his chief of staff Isidoro Lopez, who also received a vaccine against COVID-19, came down with flu-like symptoms earlier in the day and later tested positive for the virus.
Politicsdailyjournal.net

Ex-Louisiana Gov. Edwin Edwards died; knew power and prison

NEW ORLEANS, La. — Edwin Washington Edwards, the high-living four-term governor whose three-decade dominance of Louisiana politics was all but overshadowed by scandal and an eight-year federal prison stretch, died Monday. He was 93. Edwards died of respiratory problems with family and friends by his bedside, family spokesman Leo Honeycutt...
Miami, OKPosted by
KRMG

Death toll at Miami-area condo collapse site climbs to 94

MIAMI — (AP) — The death toll in the Miami-area condominium collapse climbed to 94 Monday as officials planned to step up security at the site to make sure the personal possessions of the victims are preserved for their families. Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava said 22 people remain...
Militarywsgw.com

Marine sentenced in 2017 killing of Green Beret in Africa

A military court sentenced Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant Mario A. Madera-Rodriguez to 6 months of confinement, a reduction in rank, and an additional 90 days of hard labor for his involvement in an array of crimes connected to the 2017 death of Army Green Beret Logan Melgar. A jury made...

Comments / 0

Community Policy