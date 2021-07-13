Cancel
BankFinancial (BFIN) Expands Share Repurchase Program

StreetInsider.com
 14 days ago

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. The Board of Directors of BankFinancial Corporation (the "Company") increased the total number of shares currently authorized for repurchase under the Share Repurchase Program by 900,000 shares. As of June 24, 2021, a total of 99,661 shares remained authorized for purchase pursuant to the previous share repurchase authorization. Therefore, as of June 24, 2021, the total number of shares authorized for repurchase is 999,661. The share repurchase authorization remains in effect through November 15, 2021.

