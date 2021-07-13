BankFinancial (BFIN) Expands Share Repurchase Program

News and research before you hear about it on CNBC and others. Claim your 1-week free trial to StreetInsider Premium here. Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ: LAKE) (the "Company" or "Lakeland"), a leading global manufacturer of protective clothing for industry, healthcare and to first responders on the federal, state and local levels, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized an increase of $5 million to the stock repurchase program announced February 17, 2021, under which the Company could repurchase up to $5 million of outstanding common stock. This expansion is in addition to the prior program which has been completely utilized during the fiscal second quarter ending July 31, 2021. As a result of this addition, the Company will fully replenish its ability to repurchase its outstanding common stock. Since May 1, 2021, the Company has repurchased approximately 227,454 shares, as of the close of stock market trading today.