How To Beat Acne During The Summer Heat
For National Acne Awareness Month, we spoke to a dermatologist about her recommendations. Summer means a lot of things — ice cream, music festivals, new albums and all of the fun things. For those of us with sensitive skin, it also means its breakout season. Not to be confused with hormonal acne, seasonal acne does not occur when there are changes in the hormonal system but as a response to the weather and outside environment. “The increased heat and humidity of the summer weather can cause excessive sweating and pore clogging they can lead to acne,” Dr. Alexis Stephens, Urban Skin Rx Consulting Dermatologist and Melanin Expert, explained to Girls United.girlsunited.essence.com