Take a behind-the-scenes look inside the TSA. By now, everyone who's traveled more than a few times knows the basic rules of flying: No liquids, shoes on the conveyor belt, electronics in the bin. For frequent fliers it's routine, and for those who don't hit the airport often, the rules are posted just about everywhere you look, including online. The TSA's rules might seem arbitrary or annoying, but there are reasons for all of them, and Jai.Indi, a TikToker who claims to have been a TSA agent in New York City (though this wasn't independently verified by Thrillist), is ready to explain all that and more.