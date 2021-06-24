Cancel
Owatonna, MN

Owatonna man receives one year probation in domestic assault case

By ANNIE GRANLUND annie.granlund@apgsomn.com
southernminn.com
 18 days ago

An Owatonna man who was charged in January with domestic assault and interfering with a 911 call has been sentenced to one-year of supervised probation. Michael Lee Volkman, 39, pleaded guilty on May 4 to one misdemeanor count of domestic assault by committing an act to cause fear of immediate bodily harm or death. Per the plea agreement, one count of felony domestic assault by strangulation, one gross misdemeanor assault of interfering with a 911 call, and one misdemeanor count of domestic assault by intentionally inflicting bodily harm on another were dismissed.

