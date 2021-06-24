AUDIO: Is Real Estate A Good Investment Now? Here's What Lake Area Wealth Managers Say
Grand Glaize Wealth Management helps people at Lake of the Ozarks invest their money differently. It’s outside-the-box thinking, and access to unique, curated investment products. GGWM partners Derrick Brauner and Adam Maher spoke this week about the real estate investment products they connect clients to, and how the products leverage the best things about real estate as an investment, while avoiding some of the challenges of traditional ownership (dealing with tenants, etc).www.lakeexpo.com