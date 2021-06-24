AUDIO: Is Real Estate A Good Investment Now? Here's What Lake Area Wealth Managers Say

With 19.45% of existing home sales in North America now in the $500,000 range and above, the luxury real estate market has seen rapid, unprecedented growth over the last year. To add to that increase, ultra-low inventory is creating a booming seller’s market where competition is fierce.So what does all of this mean for luxury real estate professionals and their clientele? And how do new luxury real estate professionals break into selling in such a strong seller’s market?