New York City, NY

A New Call for Channing Smith '92

 18 days ago

The Rev. Channing Smith, Class of 1992, is the new rector at Church of the Good Shepherd, Austin, TX as of September, 2020. Smith previously served as rector of Saint Andrew's Episcopal Church and School in Saratoga, CA, and before that as the rector of Transfiguration Episcopal Church in San Mateo, California. He was ordained in the Diocese of Southern Ohio where he served as the assistant rector at the Church of the Redeemer in Cincinnati.

