New York City, NY

IN MEMORIAM: Al Laveroni ‘63

 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Rev. Alfred Frank Laveroni, Class of 1963, died peacefully on June 21, 2021 aged 82. Al was ordained in 1963 and began his ministry there in the Diocese of Long Island until 1967 when he joined the US Army as a chaplain, serving for 20 years. Laveroni began serving in the Diocese of Maryland at Grace Memorial Church, Darlington in 1985, then as the associate at St Mary’s, Abingdon from 1986 until his retirement in 2000. He also led the Harford Regional Council for many years. A family only funeral is being arranged. Condolences may be sent to Jean Laveroni, his wife of over 47 years at 8800 Walther Blvd., Apt. 2616, Parkville, MD 21234.

