Celebrities

Kat Timpf Thinks It’s Time To Free Britney

Radio NB
 18 days ago

On Fox Across America with Jimmy Failla, “Gutfeld’s” Kat Timpf explains why she thinks Britney Spears should have the right to handle her own money and not have a court decide if Britney can have children or not. “It’s been going on for so long and she used to have...

radionb.com
#Fox Across America
