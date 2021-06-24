Cancel
Product of the Week: EAW NTX Series Line Array, SBX Sub

mixonline.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIntended for use in a variety of applications, such as performing arts centers, theaters, medium-to- large outdoor festivals, corporate events and houses of worship, the NTX Series Line Array and SBX Series High Output Subwoofer System from EAW combine to form a high-performance audio system designed to produce optimal results while reducing setup time and tuning procedures.

