Twins' Michael Pineda: Throws bullpen Thursday

CBS Sports
 17 days ago

Pineda (forearm) threw a bullpen session Thursday, Dan Hayes of The Athletic reports. Pineda was initially scheduled to throw a bullpen session Friday, but he was able to do so a day earlier than expected. The right-hander will progress to a simulated game in the near future and could begin a rehab assignment afterward. Pineda has been on the 10-day injured list since June 14 due to right forearm tightness, but he's been progressing well in his recovery so far. He could return to the Twins' rotation sometime in early July if he continues to trend in the right direction.

www.cbssports.com
