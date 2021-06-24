Patricia (Patty) Miles Osmer died in peace on June 12, 2021. Patty was born on June 19, 1947 in Damariscotta, first child of Doris (Mergandahl) and Alfred (called Pat) Osmer. She started grammar school in a two-room schoolhouse in Bristol, and graduated from high school at Lincoln Academy in Newcastle. Patty was a fun loving, adventurous teen who excelled at playacting. She graduated from the University of Bridgeport (Conn.) in 1969 with a BA in Mathematics. It was in her junior year at Bridgeport that she met Donald Konen, who would become her partner through life for the next 53 years.