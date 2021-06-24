Cancel
New York City, NY

Ribbon cut for $16M Dutchess Community College Aviation Center

By City Desk
Campus News
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleState University of New York Chancellor Jim Malatras (pictured above) joined Dutchess Community College and state and local leaders for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to launch the new $16 million state-of-the-art Dutchess Community College Aviation Education Center. Through significant New York State and Dutchess County capital funding, DCC invested nearly $16 million in the construction of the new facility, and the purchase, delivery, and installation of specialized start-up laboratory equipment and instructional aids. Housed at the Hudson Valley Regional Airport (KPOU), the center includes the college’s new FAA Part 147 aviation maintenance technician program, the first to be certified in 50 years, which provides education and training for high-demand, high-paying jobs in the Mid-Hudson region.

