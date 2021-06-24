Justice Department announces first charges for assault on news media at US Capitol riot

The Department of Justice has analyzed documents on potential misconduct by officers at the Capitol during the Jan. 6 insurrection, and will soon grant rioters’ defense attorneys access to the papers, Politico reports. “We have received copies of investigations into officer conduct, have finished reviewing them, and plan to disclose the relevant materials shortly,” Assistant U.S. Attorney Brandon Regan said in a Monday filing. Prosecutors said the rioters’ defense attorneys have asked about claims that police officials were “complicit in the January 6 Capitol Breach.” Some Democratic lawmakers have previously raised concerns that certain officers may have been complicit in the attack by assisting rioters, especially after audio came to light of a Capitol Police commander urging officers to direct their energy toward anti-Trump groups at the Capitol rather than the MAGA mob. Capitol Police say six officers were suspended for their actions on Jan. 6.