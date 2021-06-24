Cancel
China’s DiDi to list on New York Stock Exchange

By Syndicated Content
94.3 Jack FM
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the article(Reuters) -DiDi Global Inc., China’s largest ride-hailing company, said in a filing on Thursday it would list on the New York Stock Exchange. The company said it would offer 288 million American Depositary Shares (ADSs) in its initial public offering (IPO). Four ADSs would represent one Class A ordinary share.

