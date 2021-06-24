Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Sheridan, WY

Thousands descend on Sheridan for motorcycle convention

By Jun 24, 2021
subletteexaminer.com
 18 days ago

SHERIDAN — As more than 3,000 members of the Combat Veterans Motorcycle Association descend on Sheridan this week, it’s still something of a shock for Rachel Webb. Webb, the auxiliary president of the association’s Chapter 36-1, has been actively involved in planning the national convention in Sheridan for three years. And after a year where it looked like the event may not happen at all, or may be relocated to Rapid City due to local COVID-19 restrictions, she couldn’t be happier to hear the roar of thousands of motorcycle engines on the city’s streets.

subletteexaminer.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Sheridan, WY
Government
City
Buffalo, WY
Sheridan County, WY
Government
County
Sheridan County, WY
City
Cheyenne, WY
State
Montana State
Local
Wyoming Government
City
Gillette, WY
City
Sheridan, WY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Motorcycles#Economy#Rapid City#The U S Armed Forces#The Veterans Home#Sheridan County Travel#Billings
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Tourism
News Break
Politics
News Break
Cars
Related
Texas StatePosted by
CNN

Texas Democrats are on a desperate mission to stop GOP voting bills

(CNN) — They're trying to save democracy by walking out on it. Texas state lawmakers, enacting an intricately plotted escape, left their posts and the Lone Star state itself and took flight to Washington on Monday on an extraordinary mission to halt Republican restrictive voting bills built on former President Donald Trump's fraud lies.
EconomyFOXBusiness

Elon Musk tells court: 'I think I'm funny'

"Saturday Night Live" host Elon Musk provided a self-assessment of his comedic skills under oath. "I think I'm funny," the Tesla CEO told the Delaware Court of Chancery on Monday when asked about his recent decision to officially change his title to "Technoking of Tesla." Musk is in court to...

Comments / 0

Community Policy