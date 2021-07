Texas has been labeled the new home of Bitcoin mining, and operations have already begun popping up in areas like Rockdale and Pyote. The largest crypto mining operation currently in the United States, Whinstone Inc, calls Texas home and will soon be joined by numerous other mines as the state has become the hot spot for the industry stateside. In fact, after China’s continued fight against crypto mining operations, Certain areas in Texas might become the go-to spot across the globe for miners to break ground in.