Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Electronics

You Can Buy A Fart Vacuum That 'Reduces The Stench Of Flatulence'

By Jake Massey
Posted by 
LADbible
LADbible
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNeed to find a gift for your dad/anniversary/self? Then look no further. You can buy a fart vacuum that 'reduces the stench of flatulence'. So what is this magical contraption, I hear you ask? Well, it's a FartVac - which is essentially comprised of an air pump and a carbon filter.

www.ladbible.com

Comments / 0

LADbible

LADbible

17K+
Followers
5K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Redefining entertainment & news! Follow LADbible now for the best viral videos, funny stories & the latest news

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Flatulence#Fartvac#Faq
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NASA
News Break
Electronics
News Break
Amazon
Related
Businessinputmag.com

Amazon will soon be able to watch you with radar while you sleep

Last Friday, the FCC granted Amazon permission to begin employing a new “Radar Sensor” at the 57-64 GHz band, a greenlight nearly identical to an allowance given to Google back in 2018. According to official documents, Amazon plans to use its sensor tech only while connected to a power source for “capturing motion in a three-dimensional space to enable contactless sleep tracing functionalities.”
LifestyleGear Patrol

Save on One of the Best Internet Sofas You Can Buy

Looking for even more great savings? Head over to Today’s Best Deals page to see all our top deals from today. There is no “best” couch. The best is up to what a person needs in any given living room. But Burrow’s well-priced, sturdy, comfortable, quick-shipping sofas are about as close to best as you can get.
ShoppingGear Patrol

The Best Affordable Furniture You Can Buy From Amazon

You can buy a lot from Amazon: toothbrushes, gadgets, random knickknacks you'll use once. The most underrated section in Amazon, however, might be the furniture. That's right: you can buy furniture from Amazon, and some of it is even eligible for Prime's two-day shipping. Better yet, a lot of it is crazy cheap. While nothing will be heirloom-quality, you can be sure that there's something to fit most interior design sensibilities. Head right now to find a desk, a bed or a dresser and you'll be inundated with more options than you'd care to sort through. Don't worry; we did it for you. From industrial-chic desks to mid-century modern sofas, these are the 20 best pieces of cheap furniture you can buy from Amazon.
ElectronicsDigital Trends

Forget Dyson: Why you need to buy this Roborock cordless vacuum today

If you’re looking for a new vacuum cleaner, Roborock has the device for you. Newly launched, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is down to just $450 until July 8 as part of a special launch discount offer from Roborock direct. A fantastic rival to the likes of Dyson vacuum cleaners, the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner is the cordless vacuum cleaner that every home deserves. Read on while we guide you through all the best features from the latest vacuum cleaner from Roborock.
RetailDestructoid

You can buy the new Switch OLED dock with the LAN port separately

Did you miss the Switch OLED announcement yesterday? As a quick recap, it sports a new OLED screen, it’s out on October 8, and it’s $349.99. It also has a new dock that utilizes a LAN port, which is a selling point all on its own for some people. Except, according to a report from Digital Trends, you can buy the Switch OLED dock on its own.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

You Can Get This Popular Bissell Vacuum on Sale for $40 at Walmart Right Now

When looking for a new vacuum cleaner, there are plenty of specs to keep in mind. It all depends on what type of floors you have, whether you want a cordless device or not, and if you have the space for a larger vacuum or need a compact model. While shopping for new devices can get overwhelming, there are always a few best-sellers that stick out from the crowd. One fan-favorite, the Bissell Power Force Bagless Vacuum, is currently on sale at Walmart for only $40.
ElectronicsT3.com

Smoovii review: probably the best portable blender you can buy

We check over 250 million products every day for the best prices. The Smoovii review in short: a well made and rather powerful little thing, able to blitz most fruits easily. People are so busy these days. So much so that there seems to be a demand for portable smoothie makers. That’s right, whizzing up your fruit in a corded device in your kitchen to decanter into a water bottle is way too time consuming. Thanks to brands like Smoovii, you can save on these precious minutes by purchasing a portable blender. Just pop it in your bag and take it with you to blend on the go.
TravelPosted by
Red Tricycle

Ditch the Tupperware: You Can Buy Stojo at Target Now

Looking for an eco-friendly, space-saving solution to regular Tupperware? Stojo, the wildly popular portable storage solution company, just dropped its line of bowls, cups and mugs at Target. They’re great for travel, meal prep, or summer camp!. We love the 12-ounce collapsible cup with the straw at only $12.99. It...
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner has a 90-minute runtime and fast recharge

Get a vacuum that’s always ready for you with the Roborock H7 Cordless Stick Vacuum Cleaner. It boasts 90 minutes of runtime thanks to its large LiPO battery. It also has fast recharging capabilities and can go from empty to full in only 2.5 hours. What’s more, a 480-watt motor delivers 160 AW of continuous suction power to lift dirt. Additionally, the HEPA filter captures particles down to 0.3 microns in size. So it removes pollutants and allergens. Best of all, since the H7 weighs just 3.2 lbs, you can easily lift it to reach tricky areas. Moreover, the accessories attach to most magnetic surfaces for flexible storage. Furthermore, the multisurface brush lets you clean deeply on either carpet or hardwood floors. Also, an OLED screen has a child lock to stop accidental use. Finally, the washable and reusable filters and dustbin make this vacuum super convenient to own.
ElectronicsPosted by
TechRadar

Dyson Micro 1.5kg vs Dyson Omni-glide: which compact Dyson cordless vacuum is truly the best?

Dyson has been determined to make 2021 the year of the cordless vacuum by launching no less than four brand-new vacuum cleaners within weeks of each other. The Dyson V15 Detect, which is floorcare stalwart’s most innovative cordless vacuum to date toting a laser no-less, has been joined by two compact cordless cleaners. Weighing in at almost half the amount of the V15 Detect, they are some of the lightest cordless vacs available to date and are designed primarily for use on hard floors rather than carpet.
ElectronicsPosted by
Gadget Flow

iRobot Roomba i3 powerful robot vacuum uses state-of-the-art tracking sensors to navigate

Lift stubborn dirt and other messes off the floor with the iRobot Roomba i3 powerful robot vacuum. It boasts a 3-stage cleaning system with powerful suction and dual multisurface rubber brushes that take in dirt, debris, and pet hair. Also, an edge-sweeping brush reaches into corners. What’s more, the updated iRobot Home app lets you set your own schedules and provides seasonal cleaning recommendations. Moreover, this smart vacuum learns your cleaning habits and suggests routines. Furthermore, the rubber brushes don’t get tangled with pet hair, making this smart home gadget ideal for pet owners. Additionally, the Roomba i3 responds to voice commands, senses where it can and can’t go, and detects dirt. Finally, when the battery runs low, this robot automatically returns to its charging station. Then, it picks up where it left off.
ElectronicsPosted by
People

Amazon's Best-Selling Window Air Conditioner Cools 'Like a Charm' and Is Just $172

Bringing down the temperature in your home can be challenging, especially during a heat wave. While tower fans are great for knocking a few degrees off your thermostat, a window air conditioner is the heavy-duty appliance you need to drastically cool your space. This luxury can come at a price, unless you go with the Amazon Basics Window-Mounted Air Conditioner — which is just $172.
Electronicsxda-developers

These are the best portable laptop chargers you can buy

These days, it’s easy to find a great laptop that suits your needs. There are many PCs with thin and lightweight designs, some with unique looks, and laptop performance keeps improving. At the same time, power efficiency is also getting better all the time. We can do more on our laptops and have them last longer. But as good as battery life gets, sometimes it’s just not enough to get you through a long trip. If you find yourself needing extra power, here are some of the best portable chargers you can get for your laptop.
Shoppingchatsports.com

The best footballs you can buy on Amazon, according to enthusiastic reviews

All products featured on our site are independently chosen by us. When you purchase something through the links provided, we may earn a commission. Whether it’s excitement for the Euros or simply the promise of warm weather that’s inspired you to take to the pitch, there’s one piece of equipment it’s impossible to play football without: the ball itself.
RetailPosted by
Mashed

The Real Reason You Can Only Buy These Liquors At The Airport

While many of us might feel ambivalent about international travel, we are less likely to feel the same way about the retail opportunities that come before we get on a long-haul flight, particularly if were savvy about what to get at duty-free. What might seem like a high-priced retail space filled with goods you can only find at luxury department stores can carry bargains or one-of-a-kind items you might have wished you had picked up as soon as you arrived home, and these include candy and liquor.
Electronics9to5Google

You can now buy the Fitbit Luxe from the Google Store

The Fitbit Luxe was announced in mid-April but did not go on sale until earlier this month, and it’s now available at the Google Store. One advantage of buying direct is taking advantage of Google One cashback. The Luxe is Fitbit’s latest tracker but the first with a color screen...
LifestyleBusiness Insider

13 delicious keto snacks you can buy on Amazon

When you buy through our links, Insider may earn an affiliate commission. The low-carb, keto diet is extremely popular, albeit controversial. While it isn't for everyone (experts say it can lead to nutrient deficiencies and eating disorders), many enjoy going keto. Keeping great snacks on hand is a must when...

Comments / 0

Community Policy