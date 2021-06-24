Ukrainian member of FIN7 cybercrime gang sentenced in United States

Spokane – Joseph H. Harrington, Acting United States Attorney for the Eastern District of Washington, announced that Aleandro Leon, age 24, of Pasco, Washington, was sentenced on June 30, 2021, after having pleaded guilty to: being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm and Ammunition, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 922(g)(1), 924(a)(2); Conspiracy to Provide Prohibited Objects to an Inmate in Prison in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1791(a)(1), (a)(2), (b)(1), (b)(2) (b)(3), (b)4, and (c), all in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 371; and Inmate in Possession of a Prohibited Object, in violation of 18 U.S.C. § 1791(a)(2), (b)(1)(c). Chief United States District Judge Stanley Bastian sentenced Leon to a 160-month term of imprisonment, to be followed by a 5-year term of court supervision after he is released from prison.