Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Saint Louis, MO

US nickel-cobalt miner Missouri Cobalt hires bank to go public through SPAC

By Jeff Lewis Reuters
St. Louis Post-Dispatch
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTORONTO — U.S.-based nickel-cobalt miner Missouri Cobalt has hired Goldman Sachs to assess options, including a public listing through a blank-check company in a deal that could value the miner at up to $5 billion, two sources said recently. A deal would underline growing interest by Wall Street in strategic...

www.stltoday.com
What are your thoughts?
Post
Community Policy
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Indiana State
State
Missouri State
Local
Saint Louis, MO Business
Local
Missouri Business
Local
Saint Louis, MO Government
City
Fredericktown, MO
Local
Missouri Government
City
Saint Louis, MO
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joe Biden
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nickel#Minerals#Missouri Cobalt#Spac#Deepgreen Metals Inc#Anschutz Mining Corp#Swiss#Glencore#Reuters
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
Country
China
News Break
Business
News Break
POTUS
News Break
Politics
News Break
U.S. Politics
News Break
Goldman Sachs
Related
Pasadena, CALos Angeles Business Journal

Heliogen to Go Public in $2 Billion SPAC Deal

Pasadena-based energy technology company Heliogen Inc. will go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, or SPAC, in a deal that values the combined company at $2 billion. Heliogen will merge with Kennesaw, Ga.-based Athena Technology Acquisition Corp. The combined company will be named Heliogen Inc. and...
StocksPosted by
Reuters

Cryptocurrency firm Bullish to go public in $9 billion SPAC deal

(Reuters) - Cryptocurrency company Bullish announced on Friday it had agreed to go public on the New York Stock Exchange through a merger with Far Peak Acquisition, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in a $9 billion deal. Bullish, a unit of blockchain software company Block.one, plans to launch a...
Boston, MABoston Globe

Cryptocurrency startup Circle going public via a SPAC

Circle Internet Financial Ltd. said on Thursday that it would go public by merging with a special purpose acquisition company in a deal that values the cryptocurrency firm at $4.5 billion and reflects two of the hottest trends in finance. Circle, based in Boston, will combine with Concord Acquisition Corp.,...
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Planet Labs to go public, valued at $2.8 billion, through merger with SPAC dMY Technology Group

Planet Labs Inc. is set to go public through a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) dMY Technology Group Inc. IV in a deal that values Planet at about $2.8 billion. Planet is a provider of daily data an insights about the earth through a daily scan of the earths' entire landmass, and has generated more than $100 million in revenue in the fiscal year ended Jan. 31. The deal is expected to result in proceeds of about $545 million, including $345 million in cash held in dMY IV's trust account and $200 million through a private investment in public equity (PIPE) by funds managed by BlackRock Inc. . The deal is expected to close "later this year." The combined company will retain the Planet name and will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "PL." DMY IV's stock, which started trading on April 26, surged 7.6% in premarket trading, while futures for the S&P 500 edged up 0.1%.
BusinessPosted by
MarketWatch

Nextdoor to go public through merger with SPAC Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II

Nextdoor Inc. is set to go public as the neighborhood network company announced Tuesday a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II in a deal that values the combined company at about $4.3 billion. After the merger closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, Nextdoor will be listed under the ticker symbol "KIND." The deal is expected to result in gross proceeds of about $686 million, including $416 million in cash. Khosla Ventures' stock rose 2.1% in premarket trading. "Nextdoor has been at the forefront of cultivating 'hyperlocal' communities and neighborhoods since its inception, allowing neighbors to create meaningful connections - both online and offline," said Nextdoor Chief Executive Sarah Friar. "Our business strengthens as we scale, benefiting from strong network effects, and we believe the proposed transaction with KVSB accelerates the growth potential of our platform." Khosla Ventures' stock, which started trading on March 24, has slipped 2.6% over the past three months through Friday, while the Renaissance IPO ETF has tacked on 0.3% and the S&P 500 has gained 6.8%.
Businessmediapost.com

System1 Merges With SPAC Company Trebia In Bid To Go Public

System1, an omnichannel customer acquisition platform, has merged with Trebia Acquisition Corp, a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), in order to facilitate an initial public offering (IPO). The company will be called System1 Group Inc., and will be listed on the NYSE under the ticker symbol “SST.”. SPACs are increasingly...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Outdoor grills maker Weber files for U.S. IPO

(Reuters) - Outdoor grills maker Weber Inc on Monday filed paperwork with U.S. regulators for an initial public offering, revealing a 62% year-on-year growth in revenue for the six months ended March 31. The company, whose products include gas, electric and charcoal grills, said revenue growth was driven by the...
StocksPosted by
MarketWatch

Circle to go public at a $4.5 billion valuation through merger with SPAC Concord Acquisition

Circle is set to go public, after the provider of payments and treasury infrastructure to internet companies announced Thursday a merger agreement with special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) Concord Acquisition Corp. , in a deal that values Circle at $4.5 billion. The deal is expected to result in gross proceeds of up to $691 million to the combined company. After the deal closes, which is expected to occur in the fourth quarter of 2021, the combined company is expected to list on the NYSE under the ticker symbol "CRCL." Concord Acquisition's stock, which started trading on Jan. 28, rose 1.1% in premarket trading, while futures for the S&P 500 dropped 1.3%. Circle enables businesses to use the digital currencies and public blockchains for payments, commerce and financial applications, and says it is the principal operator of the digital currency, USD Coin.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
Axios

Satellite company Planet is going public via SPAC

The satellite company Planet announced Wednesday that it's planning to go public via a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC). Why it matters: Planet operates the largest fleet of Earth-observing satellites, with more than 190 spacecraft taking photos of the world each day. What's happening: Planet expects the deal to be...
StocksFast Company

Nextdoor comes knocking at the stock market with plans to go public via SPAC

Next up on the stock market is Nextdoor. The hyperlocal social media network is planning to go public via a merger with a special purpose acquisition company, managed by top venture capital firm Khosla Ventures. It’s the latest offering in a line of SPAC-powered debuts; other companies going that route...
BusinessCNBC

Circle CEO on why the company is going public through a SPAC

Fintech firm Circle is going public via a SPAC merger with Concord Acquisition Corp. Shares of Concord Acquisition were sharply higher on the news, valuing Circle at $4.5 billion. Jeremy Allaire, CEO and co-founder of Circle, joined "Squawk Box" on Thursday to discuss.
Brisbane, CAsiliconangle.com

Hyperlocal social networking startup Nextdoor to go public via SPAC merger

Hyperlocal social networking startup Nextdoor Inc. is set to go public as the company announced today that it will do so through a special-purpose acquisition company. The deal will see Nextdoor merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II and values the company at $4.3 billion. Under the deal, Nextdoor will raise $686 million in gross proceeds, including $270 million in private investment in public equity. Investors include T. Rowe Price, Baron Capital, Dragoneer, Soroban Capital, ARK Invest, ION Asset Management, Tiger Global and Hedosophia.
BusinessPosted by
pymnts

NextDoor Strikes Deal With Khosla SPAC To Go Public

San Francisco-based Nextdoor is set to merge with Khosla Ventures Acquisition Co. II (KVSB), a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC) that is listed on the Nasdaq. When the deal closes, the combined company will be listed under the ticker symbol “KIND,” the companies said in a Tuesday (July 6) press release.
Aerospace & DefenseSpaceNews.com

Satellogic to public through SPAC deal

WASHINGTON — Earth imaging company Satellogic announced July 6 it will go public through a merger with a special purpose acquisition company (SPAC), raising the funding it needs to build out a constellation of 300 spacecraft. Satellogic said it will merge with CF Acquisition Corp. V, a SPAC sponsored by...
BusinessPosted by
Reuters

Bowling center owner Bowlero to go public in $2.6 bln SPAC deal

July 1 (Reuters) - Bowlero Corp, owner and operator of bowling centers, said on Thursday it had agreed to go public through a merger with blank-check firm Isos Acquisition Corp , valuing the combined company at around $2.6 billion. (Reporting by Sohini Podder in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

Comments / 0

Community Policy