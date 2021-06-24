Impact fees going up for schools and roads, but not as Orange County leaders originally planned
Impact fees collected to build new schools and new roads are going up in Orange County but not as originally scheduled. A new state law (HB337) thwarted the original plans of both the Orange County School Board and Orange County commissioners by limiting how much local governments can charge builders and developers for growth caused by their projects — and by requiring some increases be phased in.www.orlandosentinel.com