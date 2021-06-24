Killeen Police Apprehend Austin Murder Suspect

Killeen, TX (June 24, 2021): 19-year-old De’Ondre Jermirris White has been located and is currently in the Killeen City Jail. On Thursday, June 24, 2021, at approximately 2:23 p.m., members of the United States Marshals Service – Lone Star Fugitive Task Force and with the assistance from the Killeen Police Department Specialized Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team, located De’Ondre Jermirris White in the 1300 block of Anna Lee Drive. White was taken into custody without incident and transported to the Killeen City Jail. He awaits arraignment on an arrest warrant for Murder in reference to the mass shooting that occurred in Austin, TX on June 12, 2021.