Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing teen in Marion

MARION, Iowa — Some residents in Marion are voicing their concerns about a Cedar Rapids man accused of sexually abusing a teen on several occasions earlier this year. According to a criminal complaint, Duane Floyd Foster, 48, is charged with two counts of sex abuse in the third degree for incidents on or about March 31, and between February 15 and April 24 in the 3000 block of Lennon Lane and Foster's residence in the 4000 block of 22nd Avenue in Cedar Rapids.