Purdue Boilermakers center Trevion Williams withdraws from NBA draft, will return for senior year
WEST LAFAYETTE, Ind. -- Purdue said Thursday that center Trevion Williams has decided to withdraw from the NBA draft and will return to campus for his senior season this fall. Williams was a first-team all-Big Ten selection last season and one of five finalists for the Kareem Abdul-Jabbar Award, which goes to the nation's top college center, when he averaged 15.5 points, 9.1 rebounds and 2.3 assists while recording 11 double-doubles.www.espn.com