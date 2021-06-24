Cancel
Video Games

Sega’s bringing the Demon Slayer game to Steam this year

PCGamesN
 18 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDemon Slayer quickly became the biggest breakout anime hit in ages, and it was only a matter of time before the series hit the world of videogames. Developer CyberConnect2’s adaptation has appeared to be exactly the great-looking arena brawler you’d expect from the folks behind the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series, and after some tantalising looks at Japanese gameplay footage, we’ve finally got details on the English release.

