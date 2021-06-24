Sega’s bringing the Demon Slayer game to Steam this year
Demon Slayer quickly became the biggest breakout anime hit in ages, and it was only a matter of time before the series hit the world of videogames. Developer CyberConnect2's adaptation has appeared to be exactly the great-looking arena brawler you'd expect from the folks behind the Naruto: Ultimate Ninja Storm series, and after some tantalising looks at Japanese gameplay footage, we've finally got details on the English release.