Sega’s bringing the Demon Slayer game to Steam this year

One awesome Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba cosplayer has tackled both of the major villains that fans will get to see in action with Season 2! Following the massively successful response to the first season of the series, it was announced that Demon Slayer would be continuing with a new feature film next. Now that Demon Slayer -Kimetsu no Yaiba- The Movie: Mugen Train has completed its domination through theaters and is breaking all sorts of home video records, it's time to look ahead to the second season of the series coming our way this Fall.