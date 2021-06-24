Cancel
Designer Reese Cooper Unveils His Spring/Summer 2022 Collection, “Fresh Air”

By Olivia Perez
Forbes
 18 days ago
Reese Cooper is bringing a breath of fresh air to the fashion industry, quite literally. Today he debuted his Spring/Summer 2022 collection virtually for Men’s Fashion Week in Paris, a presentation titled “Fresh Air” that showcased the emerging designer's most extensive, cohesive body of work yet. Filled with bright reds and bold blues, the collection features 35 looks and his largest women’s offering to date, making up 14 looks of the total collection.

