Apple issues second developer betas for iOS 15, iPadOS 15, tvOS 15, watchOS 8 [u]
Apple has provided developers with the second beta of iOS 15, iPadOS 15, watchOS 8, and tvOS 15, for testing the milestone operating system releases on their own hardware. The latest betas can be downloaded from the Apple Developer Center by developers enrolled into the testing program. While normally a public beta variant would follow shortly after the developer counterpart via the Apple Beta Software Program, Apple has warned the first public beta won't be out until July.appleinsider.com