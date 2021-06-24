Cancel
Pokémon TCG Collections set to bring back Delta Species, Base Set Charizard, and more

By Cale Michael
dotesports.com
 17 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe 25th anniversary Pokémon TCG set has been officially unveiled, and like many fans expected, it will be a collection of throwback reprints mixed in with some newer takes on older themes when it launches on Oct. 8. Celebrations will showcase many aspects of the Pokémon TCG that have been...

dotesports.com
